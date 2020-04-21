Anupam Kher Welcomes Kapil Dev In 'Baldies Club' With A Heartfelt Message; Read Here

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev as Kattappa? Kapil Dev as a new actor/villain in town? — Such comments and more are trending on Twitter after cricketer's completely bald look amid lockdown went viral. Welcoming him in the 'Baldies' club, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher wrote a heartfelt and a bit funny message.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kher wrote that Kapil Dev has gone 'bald' and said, "गंजो की महफ़िल में आपका “बालों रहित” स्वागत है। "

Kapil Dev gains Thanos, Rajnikanth comparisons by Twitterati after showing new, bald look

So my dear friend @therealkapildev has also gone bald, fashionably also referred as “shaved”. I have always said that there are two kinds of men in this world - Baldies and Future Baldies. Welcome to the club Sir!! गंजो की महफ़िल में आपका “बालों रहित” स्वागत है। 🙏🤓😍 pic.twitter.com/lLQxvLcdhE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 21, 2020

हा हा खुश तो बहुत होंगे तुम ..🤗😂 — Dadi Prakashi Tomar 🇮🇳 (@shooterdadi) April 21, 2020

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in '83

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev hopes that the focus is not just on him, but on the entire squad in the upcoming film "'83" which narrates the story of the historic 1983 World Cup triumph. In "'83", directed by Kabir Khan, features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the team to India’s first-ever World Cup win against the mighty West Indies.

Point him out that the focus will be on him in the film, the legendary all-rounder, said, "I hope not." "I am the captain, I am a team man. I think everybody should get their performance to look into at. I don't look at my performance, it is the team's performance.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Kapil's spouse Romi Dev in the film. The movie marks Deepika and Ranveer's first on-screen collaboration post their wedding in November 2018.

