Kapil Dev Gains Thanos, Rajnikanth Comparisons By Twitterati After Showing New, Bald Look

The coronavirus outbreak has sent the world into a frenzy which has brought life to a standstill across the world. People have been advised to quarantine themselves and avoid social gatherings. India is under a nationwide lockdown currently, which will go on till May 3. However, some cricketers are making the most of their home and it also includes India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and other actors who shared Tiger Baby memes

Kapil Dev new look leaves netizens in awe

On Sunday, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and posted pictures of trimming his own hair amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, former India captain Kapil Dev has taken the same route as Tendulkar. Kapil Dev has sported an entirely new look, pictures of which have gone viral on social media.

Kapil Dev has completely shaved his head off and has kept a thick grey beard. In the photo that has gone viral, Kapil Dev can be seen sporting sunglasses and wearing a black blazer as he looked dashing.

Kapil Dev new look

Legendary Kapil Dev's New Look. Wow.loved it, Great to see paji in different look.

Fantastic @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/TCvl1Z6AHX — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) April 20, 2020

As soon as the Twitterati saw the photo on Kapil Dev's former teammate, Chetan Sharma's account that spread like wildfire, they were left in shock with Kapil Dev's new look. Netizens started flooding the post with a lot of comments where they compared him to Thanos, Rajnikanth, as well as several other prominent personalities. Dev's look is also eerily similar to his former competitor from the West Indies, Sir Viv Richards. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Clive Lloyd gives cheeky reply for not watching Ranveer Singh lift WC during 83 climax

Kapil Dev as Kattapa😅 pic.twitter.com/3EPFmYmvKg — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) April 20, 2020

RDX of Bollywood RDX of Indian Cricket pic.twitter.com/84U2GER3Xm — MumbaikarSB ™️ (@MumbaikarSB) April 20, 2020

The viv richards look.

.... — Tom (@tricky_taurus) April 20, 2020

Resembles Ehsan of Shankar, Ehsan Loy trio.but he remains my favourite all rounder of all times..!! — Nationalist Sandeep वैद्य (@sandysmart) April 21, 2020

ALSO READ | 83 movie: When Ranveer Singh received a legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesner - Throwback

Ranveer Singh to star as Kapil Dev in 83

The 83 World Cup triumph was India's first major victory at the ICC tournaments. The famous win in England revolutionized Indian cricket forever. The image of former captain Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at Lords is still etched in the minds of cricketing fans.

There's a Bollywood film that has been made on the journey of the team that won the 83 World Cup. Actor Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. The 83 movie, which was slated for an April 10 release, was put on hold due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's monochrome shots are absolute perfection; see pics

IMAGE COURTESY: KAPIL DEV TWITTER