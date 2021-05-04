Anupam Kher's Film 'Happy Birthday' Gets Nominated At NYC International Film Festival

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared his happiness of his upcoming dark thriller short film Happy Birthday being nominated under four categories at the New York City International Film Festival. The film that features Actress Aahana Kumara in pivotal roles, is directed by Prasad Kadam and bankrolled by FNP Media. The short film marks the second collaboration of the two stars after they were seen sharing screen space in the 2019 critically-acclaimed film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Anupam Kher, Aahna Kumra's short film at NYCIFF

The actor informed that his short film has been nominated under Best short film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress category in the NYCIFF. While captioning, she posts, the actor wrote, “Happy to share that our short film #HappyBirthday has been nominated in four categories in the prestigious #NYCIFF.” Aahana was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “ congratulations,” along with several celebratory emoticons. Apart from gaining International recognition while being nominated under four categories at the NYCIFF, the film was earlier selected for the Paris Play Film Festival. Speaking about his journey throughout the making of this short film, Anupam in a statement had said, “I enjoy working with young talent as they are enthusiastic and eager. They keep me charged as I take it as a challenge to keep reinventing myself. The short film is especially exciting and it gives me an opportunity to do something different”

Apart from Anupam, Aahana was also excited to be on board for the project and shared her excitement on the same, “I instantly said a Yes to the film the minute, I read the script I think it was a very very powerful script. It was very moving and you know it's a Dark thriller despite that the performances of the actors will hold. Because the script is written so well,” she had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Both Aahana & Anupam are busy working on their respective projects. Currently, Kumra is working on two projects, Shamshera which is in post-production & she has wrapped up the shooting schedule of Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown. Anupam has quite a few projects in hand like The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, & The Kashmir Files and recently he launched his new book 'Your Best Day is Today' on his experiences during COVID. Happy Birthday is scheduled to be released in 2021.

(Image credit: ANUPAMKHER/ Instagram/ PTI)