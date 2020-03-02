Anupam Kher's Song 'Dedicated To All The Baldies' Will Leave You In Splits; Watch Video

Anupam Kher who is currently in New York for the shooting of his American medical drama television series, New Amsterdam, took to his Twitter handle to share a song 'dedicated to all the baldies'.

On Monday, he wrote on Twitter, "My emotional song dedicated to all the Baldies in the world" and started by saying, "I want to make all of you hear the favourite song of the baldies.'

Changing the lyrics of famous patriotic song “Aye mere pyaare Watan”, composed by legendary Salil Chowdhury with his terrific team of singer Manna Dey and writer Gulzar, Anupam Kher sings, "Ae mere bichde baalo, phirse ugg aayo saalo, tumpe main kurbaan'.

Urging his hair to grow back, Kher says, "I am also one of the baldies now. You have left my head empty, it has been so long since all my hair has fallen." (translation of the song).

दुनिया भर के गंजो को समर्पित मेरा ये भावपूर्ण गाना। My emotional song dedicated to all the Baldies in the world. 🤣😂🤓😎 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Ih2nXqfFV4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 2, 2020

आपके 'अनुपम' व्यंग्य के चक्कर में अब गंजों की 'खेर' नहीं — Rahul Kothari Bjp (@RahulKothariBJP) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, on February 29, Kher shared a video of a cab driver who wasn't able to recognise him but later when he was told about Kher's work, he clicked a picture with him and refused to take any money for the journey.

My yellow cab driver #MdJaman from Bangladesh was completely confused after I sat in his cab. He kept thinking where has he seen me!! 😳🙄Watch the graph of our authentic and really funny interaction. At the end of the journey he just took a pic with me but not the money!!🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/G5Hw7aR0AN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 29, 2020

Anupam Kher on the professional front

Kher's next is New Amsterdam, which is an American medical drama television series, which is inspired by the novel Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. First premiered in September 2018, New Amsterdam chronicles the story of Dr Max Goodwin, who he becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and aims to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients.

