Anupam Kher Gets A Visit From His 'bachha' Abhishek Bachchan, Gives A Peak Into His House

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced the Indian film industry, Anupam Kher has won the hearts of masses with his performances and outspoken nature. Anupam Kher, who has delivered nearly 400 Bollywood films in his career, also has a knack for entertaining fans on social media. The veteran actor often treats fans with videos and pictures. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video in which the actor can be seen taking a tour of his house with long-time friend, Abhishek Bachchan.

Anupam Kher’s residence in New York City has been a frequent stop-by spot for Bollywood celebrities. Of late, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kirron Kher, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have paid Kher a visit at his apartment. Joining the list now is Abhishek Bachchan, to which Anupam’s Instagram handle is a proof. Anupam took to his official Instagram account to share a reunion picture with Abhishek Bachchan, in which the actors can be seen beating the cold of New York, wearing their jumper suits and head caps.

Anupam also shared a video, treating his fans with a tour of his apartment. He captioned the picture with: “It was so so wonderful to see my favourite person/baccha @bachchan in New York. He brought so much of love, warmth and positivity with him. After dinner, he insisted to walk back with me to my place. His visit warmed my home and heart. 😍🤓😍 (sic)". Take a look:

Anupam Kher on the professional front

Kher's next is New Amsterdam, which is an American medical drama television series, which is inspired by the novel Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. First premiered in September 2018, New Amsterdam chronicles the story of Dr Max Goodwin, who he becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and aims to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients.

