"Fatima Sana Shaikh And Rajkummar Rao Have A Different Approach To Acting'': Anurag Basu

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her last appearance on-screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for Thugs of Hindostan. Recently, she has been making headlines for collaborating with director Anurag Basu on Ludo starring Rajkummar Rao. Here is what the Barfi! director had to say about the Dangal actor after working with her:

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra To Star In Anurag Basu's Ludo

‘Sana and Rajkummar’s approach is different and amazing’ – Anurag Basu

During a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Anurag Basu shared his experience of working with the duo, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao from the Ludo cast. He mentioned how due to not have worked with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao, he thought that Ranbir was good. He also added that everyone is different and mentioned how Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao’s approach is different from the others. Anurag Basu also said how everyone in this generation is different, and they are confident about their craft. Anurag Basu praised the work ethics and style of both Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao.

Also read: Anurag Basu & Pritam Celebrate Vijaya Dashami With Full Fervor

Ludo Cast

Ludo is an upcoming movie that will be helmed by Anurag Basu. Ludo cast features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the leading roles.

Also read: January 2020 Gets More Exciting With Anurag Basu’s Next Also Joining The Bandwagon; Here’s Its Impressive Cast

More about Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her debut appearance on the screen with the 1997 film Chachi 420. However, her first breakthrough was with the 2016 film Dangal. Some of her notable TV appearances include Best of Luck Nikki and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Some of her upcoming movies include Ludo, Bhoot Police and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be joined by Ali Fazal and Saif Ali Khan for the horror-drama Bhoot Police. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will feature Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in the pivotal roles.

Also read: ‘I Feel Extremely Bad’: Kangana Ranaut Opts Out Of Mentor Anurag Basu’s ‘Imali’ For This Reason

More about Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu started his stint as a director by co-producing the TV series Koshish… Ek Aashaa. Some of the notable works of Anurag Bose aka Anurag Basu include Murder, Gangster, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos and Life In A Metro. He is currently working on Ludo and Murder to Moksha.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up On Anurag Basu’s Next And Working With The Third Khan In Her Career

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.