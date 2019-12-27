Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra To Star In Anurag Basu's Ludo

Anurag Basu might not have had a release in the past two years under his name, but it seems like he was preparing for a huge bang. The poster of his upcoming movie Ludo is out, and fans are excited to get the first glance of this multi-starrer flick. The poster was released by the actors in the movie.

Here is the poster of Ludo:

Actor Sanya Malhotra posted the picture on her Instagram. The poster can be seen made like the board of Ludo game, with the letters of the word written in the boxes. The red L has Abhishek Bachchan with a little girl as they two are deep in sleep. The green U shows Rajkummar Rao where it seems like he is playing a mouth organ. The blue D shows Rohit Saraf sleeping on the floor with who seems to be Fatima Sana Shaikh sleeping on a couch. Finally, the yellow O shows Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. There is a dice right in the centre that shows the number 5.

According to the poster, the movie will be out in theatres on April 24, 2020. In the caption, Sanya wrote, 'Let's play Ludo'. Actor Rohit Saraf also shared the poster on his Instagram. The actor wrote, 'Presenting the first poster'.

This multi-starrer flick will star Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. An article in a leading daily claimed that the movie is supposed to be a sequel to Life In A... Metro. The movie was released in the year 2007. It starred Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Kangana Ranaut, and Nafisa Ali.

