Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin's Pic Featuring Newborn Daughter Sappho

Bollywood News

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg become parents to a baby girl Sappho in February. Kalki's ex-husband and director Anurag Kashyap reacts to a picture.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anurag

Actor Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg become parents to a baby girl in February and the actor has been updating her fans and followers with beautiful pictures and updates of her daughter.

On Wednesday, Kalki shared a black-and-white picture of her husband and daughter in a frame. And among the first ones to respond was Kalki's ex-husband Anurag Kashyap. Looking at the cute picture, Kashyap wrote, "Awwwwwww". Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah also dropped a comment saying, "her cheeks" [sic]

For those unaware, Kalki and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who got married in 2011, went through a divorce in 2015 after being separated for two years.

Kalki Koechlin enjoys motherhood in quarantine, shares an adorable post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tiger on tree #sappho @guyhershberg

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

The 36-year-old actor shared the news of her baby girl with a cute post and wrote, "Please welcome Sappho". The actor named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post.

"Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," she wrote. Kalki announced last year that she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem.

The "Dev D" actor, in her long Instagram post, said she has respect for all the women, who go through the "intense and gruesome experience of birth." "Be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty.

"The process takes a huge toll, both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," she wrote.

Ending her post with a poem by Sappho, widely regarded as one of the greatest lyric poets, Kalki wrote, "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say it's what one loves".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

 

 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

