The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kalki Koechlin Enjoys Motherhood In Quarantine, Shares An Adorable Post

Bollywood News

Kalki Koechlin shared a post in which she can be seen enjoying motherhood in quarantine along with her daughter and pet dog. Read further.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin became a mother to a baby girl, Sappho, on February 7 this year. The actor was last seen in Gully Boy and has since then stayed away from films. However, she does keep her fans posted with her latest updates. Her fans were delighted upon finding out that she was pregnant as the actor shared several photos during her pregnancy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Kalki Koechlin enjoys motherhood in quarantine in an adorable post

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin Shares 'mama Duty' Post, Revels In The Fact That 'we Slept Today!', See Pic

Recently, Kalki Koechlin posted an adorable picture of her daughter Sappho calmly resting. The coronavirus pandemic has made citizens to go into quarantine as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus. Kalki Koechlin shared the picture and mentioned that she is, in fact, enjoying this time in quarantine with Sappho, her daughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin's Black-n-white Picture With Daughter Sappho Is Every Bit Beautiful

Kalki Koechlin shared the adorable post and captioned it as best friends in isolation. Fans were quick to notice that Kalki was talking about her pet and her baby girl being best friends. Fans in the comments mentioned how adorable it was to see them both. Fans even mentioned that they were happy to see Kalki Koechlin gracefully accepting motherhood in this time of quarantine.

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin Shares Notes From Her Pregnancy Diary; Posts Throwback With Her Baby Bump

Several media outlets and entertainments portals have reported that many films have been pushed forward or rescheduled to avoid the spread of the virus. Many celebrities themselves have come forward to raise awareness against the spread of the virus. The celebrities spreading the awareness often speak of how one should stick to staying at home rather than going outdoors and embrace this period of quarantine for the better good.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pics Of Daughter Sappho With Her Father Guy Hershberg; See

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI