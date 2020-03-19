Kalki Koechlin Enjoys Motherhood In Quarantine, Shares An Adorable Post

Kalki Koechlin became a mother to a baby girl, Sappho, on February 7 this year. The actor was last seen in Gully Boy and has since then stayed away from films. However, she does keep her fans posted with her latest updates. Her fans were delighted upon finding out that she was pregnant as the actor shared several photos during her pregnancy.

Kalki Koechlin enjoys motherhood in quarantine in an adorable post

Recently, Kalki Koechlin posted an adorable picture of her daughter Sappho calmly resting. The coronavirus pandemic has made citizens to go into quarantine as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus. Kalki Koechlin shared the picture and mentioned that she is, in fact, enjoying this time in quarantine with Sappho, her daughter.

Kalki Koechlin shared the adorable post and captioned it as best friends in isolation. Fans were quick to notice that Kalki was talking about her pet and her baby girl being best friends. Fans in the comments mentioned how adorable it was to see them both. Fans even mentioned that they were happy to see Kalki Koechlin gracefully accepting motherhood in this time of quarantine.

Several media outlets and entertainments portals have reported that many films have been pushed forward or rescheduled to avoid the spread of the virus. Many celebrities themselves have come forward to raise awareness against the spread of the virus. The celebrities spreading the awareness often speak of how one should stick to staying at home rather than going outdoors and embrace this period of quarantine for the better good.

