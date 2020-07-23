Anurag Kashyap Says He Tried To Resolve Kangana-Taapsee Feud When It Had First Broken Out

Director Anurag Kashyap had recently tweeted that the last conversation he had with actor Kangana Ranaut was put on social media by her. The director had also tweeted stating that he does not recognize the 'new' Kangana and that she used to be a good friend of his at one point in time. Now, in an interview with a news portal, filmmaker and writer Anurag Kashyap has revealed that he tried to fix the tensions going on between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu.

Anurag Kashyap speaks up

In an interview with a national news channel, Kashyap revealed that he had spoken to Kangana a year ago when he felt that the actor has been hurt over an interview clip of him and Taapsee laughing at a joke made on her. Anurag, in his own words, had spoken to Kangana trying to 'sort things out' but she put the whole conversation on social media which took the director by surprise. The director did not like the fact that two friends were calling each other out and thus he tried to sort things out, but it did not lead to a fruitful conclusion.

Taapsee had featured in an interview during the promotions of her film Manmarziyaan where she was asked which product she would suggest for Kangana. Taapsee had replied saying 'double filter', this eventually offended Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel who went on to call Taapsee a 'sasti copy' (cheap copy) of Kangana. In the recent interview with a news portal, Anurag also stated that he is ready to apologize even now if she is still hurt. But according to the director, Kangana has taken the route where if someone is not supporting her, then he/she is deemed as an enemy by her.

After Kangana's recent interview with Republic TV, Kashyap had taken to his Twitter and written that she used to be a good friend of his at one point. Kangana used to encourage Anurag by coming for his films, but he does not recognize the 'new' Kangana, as revealed through his tweet. According to Anurag, by not showing Kangana the mirror of reality, people are actually sabotaging her life. However, he unwittingly called himself out by outraging over a post by Ranvir Shorey, while Kangana and Taapsee's feud has escalated immeasurably.

