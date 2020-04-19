Anusha Dandekar And Ananya Birla Give Pure #BFF Goals And These Pics Prove It

The popular VJ and reality show host, Anusha Dandekar is known to be quite active on social media. The supermodel has many Bollywood friends and often shares pictures with them on her Instagram account. Ananya Birla is one of such popular personalities. Ananya Birla is an Indian singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and mental health advocate. Anusha and Ananya's Instagram pictures are clear proof that the divas are true BFFs. Check out some of the best pictures and videos of Anusha Dandekar and Ananya Birla together.

Recently, Anusha Dandekar shared a goofy Instagram video of her with Ananya Birla. In the video, the duo is seen laughing their hearts out together. Anusha captioned the video as: So much happens in life and relationships... it tests us, breaks us, the most important thing is when you can overcome it and remember how important the people are and were in your life... @ananya_birla thank you for us and our secret language...❤️ #missedyou #friendsalwaysandforever. Ananya Birla also shared the video on her Instagram feed.

Also Read | Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar call it quits after four years?

Here, Anusha and Ananya are seen in a candid pose. While Ananya Birla donned a grey top paired with red pants and white boots, Anusha Dandekar sported a blue floral dress. Ananya captioned the post as: “We didn’t even realise we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun" 😀❤️ love you beautiful soul ⭐️🌟.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar deliver treats for Anusha Dandekar who lives alone

Here, Anusha Dandekar and the pop singer promoted the BFF mode of Bumble, the dating app. In the video, the best friends posed in various quirky ways, giving a glimpse of their bond. Check out Anusha Dandekar's Instagram.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar’s throwback picture with Virat Kohli is unmissable; See here

Anusha was also the part of Ananya Birla's Unstoppable music video. The VJ was also invited to Ananya's chat show, 11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya. In the interview, Anusha shared her mantra to success and what makes her the unstoppable woman that she is believed to be.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar shares these inspiring quotes with fans, check them out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.