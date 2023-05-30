Anushka Sharma And Sakshi Dhoni's Childhood Friendship Shines Through Resurfaced Old Pic

Anushka Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi are one of the most popular cricket WAGs. Besides that, they also share a close bond with each other. Their friendship dates back to their childhood days. And recently, a collection of nostalgic school photos featuring the two friends has resurfaced on the internet.

In these endearing photos, Anushka and Sakshi can be seen enjoying each other's company, capturing beautiful moments from their shared past. One particular snapshot captures their adorable presence in a group kindergarten photo, with Anushka elegantly dressed in a pink lehenga and Sakshi enchantingly portraying a fairy. Another photo showcases the two friends striking a pose outside a cafe, accompanied by their circle of friends. These delightful glimpses into Anushka and Sakshi's early years reinforce the lasting strength of their friendship, transcending the world of cricket and connecting them through cherished memories and shared experiences.

For the uninitiated, the actress' father Colonel (Retd) Ajay Kumar Sharma served Indian Army. Owing to the nature of his job, they frequently moved to several parts of the country. When Anushka's father was posted in Assam, she went to St. Mary's School, Margherita where she met Sakshi.

Anushka Sharma on her friendship with Sakshi Dhoni

During a launch event in 2013, Anushka Sharma opened up about her bond with Sakshi Dhoni and revealed that they studied in the same school together. She said, "Sakshi and I loved together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too. And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I'm dressed in a ghagra like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny."

After completing their schooling, Anushka opted to pursue her career in the entertainment industry whereas Sakshi chose to study Hotel Management. Later the actress tied the knot with Virat Kohli in 2017. Sakshi, on the other hand, is married to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. They got married in 2010.