Anushka Sharma Has Saved Virat Kohli's Number As 'Pati Parmeshwar' In Her Phone? Find Out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently attended a sports event in Bengaluru. A couple of videos from the event are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, the actress said that she saved Virat's number as 'Pati Parmeshwar' on her phone.

However, there is a twist. During the event, the couple was asked to give wrong answers only. When the interviewer asked Virat his name, he jokingly replied, "Gajodhar'. When he asked Anushka to reveal how she has saved her husband's number in her phone, she said, "Pati Parmeshwar." Virat was also asked a similar question. To that, he responded, "Darling." Their responses left everyone in awe. The cricketer had a hilarious reply to the audience's reaction and said, "Yeh galat jawaab hai bhai, sahi jawaab main tumko thodi na bataaunga yahan." His response left everyone including Anushka in splits. Take a look at the video here:

Anushka Sharma kisses Virat Kohli's hand after he completes her 'bread pakora' dialogue

In one of the segments, the host asked Anushka Sharma to say one of her dialogues and asked Virat Kohli to repeat it. The actress narrated the iconic 'pyaar-vyavaar' dialogue from Band Baaja Baarat and said, "Pyaar vyapaar ki Jodi kabhi nahi baithi. Na Bhai, main toh single hi best hun." Instead of repeating the dialogue, Virat completed it by adding Ranveer Singh's popular 'bread pakora' dialogue. He said, "Business kar le mere saath. Bread pakora ki kasam, kabhi dhoka nahi dunga." His response left Anushka in shock as she didn't expect him to remember her film's dialogue. She immediately hugged him and kissed his hand. Take a look at the video:

Anushka Sharma imitates Virat Kohli's on-pitch celebration

When the host asked Anushka Sharma to imitate Virat Kohli's on-pitch celebration, she went on to imitate how the cricketer jumps with joy and celebrates the fall of a wicket when his team is playing a match. She jumped and ran around the venue and copied her husband's aggressive reaction on the ground. Her gesture left Virat in splits. He said, "Chal baith jaa, badi sharam aati hai baad mein."

The couple also indulged in fun banter during the event. The host asked Anushka to sledge Virat. While the cricketer was batting, Anushka imitated a wicket-keeper. She said, "Aaj 24th April hai, aaj toh run bana le Kohli." Kohli came with an interesting comeback and said, "I have played more than all of your team's combined scores in April, May, June, and July." The actress immediately hugged him and said that she will be on his team always.