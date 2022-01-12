Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Celebrate Daughter Vamika's 1st Bday; Unseen Pics Go Viral

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to treat her fans with her new avatar as she portrays the former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami in the biopic titled Chakda 'Xpress. Recently the Sultan actor celebrated her daughter, Vamika's first birthday, the pictures of which are doing the rounds on social media.

Anushka Sharma shares pictures from Vamika's 1st birthday party

Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter, Vamika last year in January. Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a few pictures from South Africa, where she celebrated Vamika's first birthday. Soon after that, fan pages on the phot-blogging site had a number of pictures from the celebrations posted. In one of the pictures, the actor looked adorable in a classy white ruffled dress, while Virat looked uber-cool in black. She could be seen raising a toast with Virat Kohli. The PK actor wrote in the caption, The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one...The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are)." In the second picture, Anushka is seen playing with Vamika, captioning it as, "My baby girl".

Anushka Sharma on the work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to make her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming biopic Chakda 'Xpress, a film that is based on the life of former Indian women's cricket team skipper Jhulan Goswami. Netflix, which will be streaming the film, recently unveiled its first teaser. In the teaser, the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actor is seen in a completely new avatar. The 1-minute and 3-seconds long clip shows how the cricketer won acclaim with her sheer dedication towards the sport. The teaser begins with a commentator introducing the Indian women's cricket team as "Who are you?" It further saw a bunch of women taking up men's jerseys and pasting strips of paper with their names on them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared the teaser clip and mentioned that it was a really special film for her. In the caption, she wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma