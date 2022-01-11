Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Drop A Hint On Their Bed-time With A Cuddling Pic; Take A Look

The pandemic has compelled most of the celebrities to be housebound, but many of them are definitely taking advantage of this time. One of them is celeb couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are spending some quality time with each other. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress keeps treating her fans with regular pictures from her vacations and keeps her followers updated about her latest ongoing projects.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo revealing an interesting fact about her healthy sleeping habit.

Anushka and Virat give glimpses of their sleep cycle

Sharing a cuddled-up selfie with husband Virat, Anushka revealed that the power-couple go to bed at 9:30. While sharing the picture, the Sultan actress captioned it as "Who goes to bed at 9.30?". In the picture, Anushka is seen wearing a black hoodie to protect herself from the chilly weather, on the other hand, Virat Kohli wore one of his national team jackets. It seems like the star couple believes in healthy sleeping patterns and so they are off to bed early. Take a look at the picture:

Anushka and Virat welcomed New Year in South Africa

A few weeks back, Anushka Sharma and her little girl Vamika headed to South Africa to accompany Virat Kohli for his cricket series abroad. The couple was seen ringing in New Year celebrations from the far-off country and they shared glimpses of the celebration with their fans.

Anushka took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of her euphoric New Year festivity but what caught our attention was the South African twist to it.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has been missing from the screens for a long time. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero in 2018. But Anushka Sharma's production house was quite active as it released several web shows like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, and the shows were a massive hit. Presently, after a break of around 3 years, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress announced her next project named Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of veteran Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

