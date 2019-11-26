Anushka Sharma's Best Moments From The Iconic Movie, Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Starring Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, Jab Tak Hai Jaan completed 7 years on November 13. A Yash Raj Film production, Jab Tak Hai Jaan was directed by Yash Chopra. The story of an army officer with a suspicious past is brought out by a documentary journalist who happens to fall in love with him during the filming of the movie. The character of the documentary journalist was played by Anushka Sharma called Akira. Her character was of a spontaneous and energetic girl who loves what she does and does what she loves, was appreciated by all. Here are Akira’s best scenes from the movie.

Anushka Sharma Best Scenes From Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Akira’s entry

Anushka Sharma’s entry in a checkered shirt and black shorts make heads turn of all the army officers sitting for their meals. As she introduces herself to Shah Rukh Khan and delivers her dialogues with her infectious energy is what made the scene one of the best.

Dive scene

Akira – Anushka Sharma happens to go for a swim, at the nearby lake from where she is shooting. For that scene, Anushka Sharma donned a bikini and dived into the lake which turns out to freezing cold. However, she is saved by Shah Rukh but the hilarious scene received a lot of whistles in theatres.

The bridge scene

Anushka Sharma’s character Akira follows army soldier (Shah Rukh) everywhere he goes. Even when he goes to defuse a bomb which had been planted under a bridge above a river. Akira jokingly offers him to make her, his girlfriend. The dialogues she delivers describing herself makes it one of the best scenes from the film.

Akira’s confession

After Akira finishes documenting the entire film, she plans to leave the army camp after two weeks of staying with them. During her last interview with Shah Rukh Khan’s character, she confesses her love for him. Although totally aware of the consequences that follow, she tells him that she does not expect anything from him and her love for him is genuine.

