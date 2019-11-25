Anushka Sharma Can't Keep Calm As She Receives Virat Kohli At The Airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are considered to be one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The two have always taken time off from their busy schedules to plan their trips and spend some time together. Their recent pictures from Bhutan were a treat to their fans. Once again, the two enlightened social media on Monday morning.

Anushka Sharma goes to receive Virat Kohli at the airport

According to reports, Virat returned to Mumbai after the Indian cricket team’s historic win against Bangladesh at the 2nd test held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. On Monday morning, pictures of Anushka Sharma at the airport went viral. Virat was seemingly more than delighted to be received by none other than his wife Anushka at the airport. Sporting a pink sweater, the Zero actor looked all perky and happy on seeing her beloved husband. On the other hand, Virat was wearing a grey sweatshirt and trousers. What drew the most attention was the duo’s warm hug in their car. In one of the pictures that have circulated online, the lovebirds are seen hugging each other in the car. Fans cannot get enough of Virushka's PDA. Have a look at their pictures.

Earlier in November, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi escaped to Bhutan to ring in Virat's 31st birthday. The lovebirds enjoyed the most beautiful trekking experience and were also seen spending some quality time with the people residing in Bhutan. Here are a few pictures from their trip.

