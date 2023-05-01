Anushka Sharma Birthday: Virat Kohli Wishes His 'everything' On Her Special Day

Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 35th birthday today (May 1). On the special occasion, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli penned a beautiful wish for her. He took to social media and shared a series of photos.

In the first photo, Anushka can be seen wearing a black bodysuit teamed with a matching shrug and a beach hat. She accecorised her look with gold earrings. The second photo was from the couple's beach vacation where the actress sported a orange monokini. In the third photo, Virat could be seen getting cosy with his lady love while the actress was all smiles. The fourth featured a photo from the couple's coffee date. While one of the photos shows Anushka in a grumpy mood, the last one is a selfie of her. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Virat wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything" with red hearts and infinity emoticon. Take a look at the post below.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Bengaluru diaries

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Bengaluru ever since the IPL 2023 began. Royal Challengers Bangalore's matches are often held in Bengaluru. From watching matches to going on family outings, the couple is doing it all. Recently, they attended an event by Puma. They played badminton there. Several photos and videos of their fun moments were doing the rounds on social media.

A day before, they shared a reel on Instagram, wherein they can be seen grooving to a Punjabi song. While dancing, Virat cramped his leg and Anushka broke into laughter. The actress also went to M Chinnaswamy stadium to support the cricketer and his team.

On the work front, Anushka is all set to appear in Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will be playing the role of an Indian pace bowler. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.