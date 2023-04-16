Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'drink Sesh' After RCB's Win Against DC In IPL

Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore won their fourth match against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 2023. Not only this, the former RCB captain knocked a half-century. After winning the match, Anushka Sharma took to social media and gave a sneak peek of them celebrating the team's victory.

She shared a photo on her Instagram story, wherein, both Anushka and Virat can be seen posing for a selfie. The picture also featured two glasses of sparkling water in their hands. While the actress wore a black T-shirt and a black and white skirt, Kohli opted for a blue T-shirt and glasses. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Post match drinks sesh (session) - sparkling water. We party hard (ly)." Take a look at the photo below:

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli during the RCB match

Anushka Sharma recently attended Royal Challengers Bangalore's fourth match in IPL. The actress was there to support her husband Virat Kohli. After the team's victory, she took to social media and shared a video, wherein, all the players of the team were gathered on the pitch. The crowd was cheering for Virat and RCB for their win against DC.

During the match, the actress was also snapped cheering for the cricketer. When Kohli scored a half-century, she stood up and cheered for him. The videos from the special moment went viral on social media. In the video, Anushka can be seen hooting and clapping for the batsman. She also gave a flying kiss during Virat's celebration move. Take a look at the videos below:

Bhabhi ji cheering for the Virat Kohli, Who caught two catches back to back 🤩🤩#ViratKohli #RCBvsDC #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/F0b36TV6hR — Nitin yadav (@Nitinyada7) April 15, 2023

Anushka Sharma watching RCB vs DC match from stadium. pic.twitter.com/0uRCMyWXTM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2023

The happiness of Anushka Sharma when RCB won the match. pic.twitter.com/7YcO3E4svC — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 15, 2023

On the work front, Anushka is all set to appear in Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will be essaying the role of an Indian pace bowler. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.