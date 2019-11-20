Anushka Sharma: Bollywood Films Of The Sultan Actor That Tanked

Anushka Sharma has been a prominent name in the Bollywood industry. She is known for her hit films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Sultan. The actor has also delivered a few flops. Here is a look at the films of the actor that tanked at the box office.

Anushka Sharma films that tanked

1. Patiala House (2011)

Patiala House is a 2011 film written and directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film revolves around an aspiring cricket player of British origin. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was received well by a certain part of the audience but did not do well at the box office. The film made around 47 crores while its budget was 50 crores as recorded by Box Office India.

2. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013)

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was a film written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The plot of the film revolves around an ex-industrialist and a pink unusual cow. The film stars actors like Pankaj Kapur, Imran Khan, and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The film was described by most critics as a movie with a lot of potential. However, the film did not work at the box office. The film only made around 44 crores while its budget was 41 crores as recorded by Box Office India.

3. Bombay Velvet (2015)

Bombay Velvet was a film that was expected to do well as it also starred director Karan Johar. The film was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film is about the struggles of a man to become a big shot. The film stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. The film had a budget of around 118 crores and only made around 43 crores as per the figures given by Box Office India.

4. Phillauri (2017)

The film Phillauri was rated well by most critics. The film revolves around a man and a spirit. The film was written by Avita Dutt Guptan and directed by Anvita Lal. The film stars actors like Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, and Suraj Sharma in pivotal roles. The film was made with a budget of 29 crores and made around 25 crores in India, as per reports from Box Office India.

5. Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

The viewers had high expectations from the film Jab Harry Met Sejal before its release. However, the film did not get great reviews. The film was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around a tour guide and a tourist falling in love. The film stars actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The film had a budget of around 119 crores but only made around 80 crores at the box office, as suggested by Box Office India.

