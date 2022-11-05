Anushka Sharma posted a series of unseen photos featuring her husband Virat Kohli, extending wishes on the cricketer's 34th birthday. Anushka penned a heartfelt note alongside a carousel of photos that showed Virat's goofy side. The string of photos posted by Sharma also included a glimpse of Virat holding their baby Vamika, while other pictures were some candidly captured images of the former Indian team captain. In the caption, Anushka wrote that she chose Virat's 'best angles and photos' to share on social media on his special day.

Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli's goofy pictures on cricketer's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 5, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor shared the series of photos and wrote, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way. @virat.kohli." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, Virat Kohli dropped a couple of heart emoticons while cricketer AB de Villiers wrote, "That face," with laughing emojis. Fans also dropped comments like, "Thank you for these pics," "Happy birthday king," and "cutest,' among other things.

Anushka never ceases to shower praise on her husband via social media. She had recently penned a long note hailing Virat's performance in the latest India Vs Pakistan match. The actor had mentioned in an Instagram post, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind-boggling." She further added, "So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin."

For the unversed, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy in December 2017, following which they welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika in January 2021.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress, the sports biopic film on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix in 2023. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA)