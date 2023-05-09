Anushka Sharma's Floral Birthday Decor Includes White Lilies, Roses, Gypsophilas | WATCH

Anushka Sharma turned a year older on May 1. A week after her birthday, a video from her special day celebrations is doing the rounds on social media. The video featured her birthday decorations.

Anushka celebrated her 35th birthday at Hyatt Regency in Lucknow. She was accompanied by her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. The event manager, who organised the bash and decorated the venue shared a video on social media. The video gives a glimpse of the actress's birthday decor.

In the video, the staff can be seen preparing for the celebrations. The venue was decorated with green twigs, and leaves along with white lilies, roses, and gypsophilas. A black table mat with green leaves, gypsophilas, and candles were put on the dining table which enhanced the theme. It was surrounded by red chairs. Wine glasses and cutlery were kept on the table. There were white scrolls on every plate, which were customized for guests. A big white board with 'Anushka, you are magic" written on it was placed in the center of the hall. It was decorated with white flowers.

In the end of the video, the event managers can be seen posing with Anushka and Virat. The actress looked pretty in a white dress teamed with black flats. On the other hand, the cricketer looked dapper in a blue shirt paired with black jeans and white sneakers.

Sharing the video on their Instagram handle, they wrote, "A big shout out for the amazing team at @hyattregencylko. Thankyou for trusting us and we loved your passion for perfection, We couldn’t be more excited about this! Can't Keep Calm because we did @anushkasharma ‘s Bday decor last week at @hyattregencylko. and this is how it turned out! What a time meeting the amazing @anushkasharma & @virat.kohli and to hear amazing compliments about the decor from the power couple themselves! Definitely a fan moment & one of the biggest experiences in our career!" Take a look at the video below:

Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is Jhulan Goswami's biopic. In the movie, she will be portraying the role of the Indian pacer. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. It is expected to stream on OTT sometime this year.