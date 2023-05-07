Anushka Sharma, Vamika Find Special Mention In Virat Kohli's Speech As He Makes IPL Record

Anushka Sharma was in the stands during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi oon Saturday. Her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli scored 55 runs off 46 deliveries. He also hit a milestone in his IPL career. He is the first player to score 7000 runs in the domestic cricket league since the tournament began in 2008.

On the special occasion, Virat gave a shout-out to his wife Anushka and their little munchkin Vamika. When New Zealand commentator Danny Morrison questioned the cricketer about his wife and daughter Vamika accompanying him on tours. Virat said that Anushka and his daughter's presence during his cricket assignments keep his life in normal. Expressing how the moment was special for him, he said that his family, coach and his wife were there to witness him play. He further recalled how his journey as a cricketer started in the Delhi stadium and how he was selected after playing on this ground.

"It feels great when Anushka comes to watch me play" - Virat Kohli

The way she has stood by his side throughout in every highs & lows❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gz9MyjrrlF — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 6, 2023

Having Anushka on tours is most important thing for me: Virat Kohli

After achieving the 7000-run milestone, Virat Kohli said that it's important for him to have Anushka Sharma on his tours. He said, "Anushka has been a backbone singe day 1, life has been so good and we have a daughter as well now, it's a special feeling. I have always said it from day one, having Anushka on tours with me, it's the most important thing for me. Family time is more important to me than anything else. I just come out and enjoy my cricket, cricket is just a part of my life. It feels great when she (Anushka) comes to watch me in the stadium."

On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is Jhulan Goswami's biopic . In the movie, she will be potraying the role of the Indian pacer. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. It is expected to stream on OTT sometime this year.