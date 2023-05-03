Anushka Sharma Gets Inspired By Doja Cat's 'meow' At Met Gala 2023: I Propose...

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to praise Doja Cat for her hilarious response during an interview at Met Gala 2023. As Doja Cat paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by appearing as his beloved cat Choupette, she responded to almost all the questions asked by the interviewer at Met Gala with a meow. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress got inspired by her that she asked it to be an acceptable way of talking.

Anushka Sharma re-shared a clip by Vogue on her Instagram story, in which the interviewer Emma Chamberlain asked Doja Cat some questions. Doja Cat being a purr-fect celebrity responded with a meow or cat noises. The Harry Met Sejal actress wrote, "I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets," with a victory hand emoji. Several stars including Priyanka Chopra mimicked Doja cat's meow noise. Apart from Doja, stars like Lil Nas X and Jared Leto wore Choupette-inspired outfits. Check Anushka Sharma's post below:

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas recreate Doja Cat's viral Met Gala interview

In their Met Gala after-party look, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun time in their car. The couple made a TikTok video in which their recreated Doja Cat's viral interview from the Met Gala 2023. While Nick Jonas handled the camera, his wife Priyanka re-enacted the scene in which the rapper responded to Emma Chamberlain with just a meow sound. The Citadel actress donned a red shirt with a black tie for the after-party, while Nick complemented her in an all-black suit.

Soon after their video surfaced, a fan wrote, "These two are so cute & funny," followed by a laughing emoji. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, ".going with the theme! So funny," with several emoticons. Several other fans also posted their funny reactions. Check their video below:

Several videos of Doja Cat with fitted cat ears and a prosthetic cat nose have been making rounds on the Internet. Also, her meowing response on the red carpet has everyone rolling on the floor. Doja Cat was completely committed to her Choupette appearance.