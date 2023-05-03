Inside MET Gala 2023 After-party With Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Dua Lipa, Others

Met Gala 2023 after-party was nothing short of glamor, with A-list celebrities showing off their style and dance moves. After walking the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the stars flocked to various after-parties to continue the festivities. Here’s a look at some of the best moments from the Met Gala after-parties.

At the after-party, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked stunning as they posed for pictures. Priyanka donned a vivid red shirt gown from Valentino's Fall 2023 collection to the after-party. Pictures of Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas at the Met Gala after-party with actor Florence Pugh, actor Ashley Park, and Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli have gone viral on social media.

Keke Palmer was also seen dancing the night away at the same party, wearing a beautiful black gown. Singer Lizzo made a bold statement at the same party, sporting a blonde wig and a sparkling mini-dress. The "Truth Hurts" singer looked gorgeous as she danced and sang along to the music.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen arriving together at the after-party hosted by Diddy and Doja Cat at The Box. The supermodel stunned in a sheer gown, while Bad Bunny opted for a colorful suit. Gisele Bundchen was spotted dancing with designer Stella McCartney at her Met Gala after-party, which was hosted with Baz Luhrmann and Casamigos Tequila.

Ke Huy Quan shares pictures

Ke Huy Quan,attended the Met Gala, and shared his experience on social media. He posted a series of pictures that featured several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Bella Ramsey, and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Quan's selfie with Priyanka and Nick garnered particular attention, as the couple looked stunning in their outfits and fans were excited to see them together. Quan's pictures provided a glimpse into the glamour and excitement of the Met Gala, showcasing some of the most fashionable and famous individuals in the entertainment industry.

However, the most talked-about after-party was the star-studded bash hosted by Dua Lipa at a nightclub. Dua Lipa shared pictures from her after-party. Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and others were seen enjoying the night away.

Overall, the Met Gala after-parties proved to be just as entertaining as the main event. Celebrities let loose and showed off their style and dance moves, making it a night to remember. The stunning visuals from the after-parties left fans mesmerised and waiting eagerly for next year's Met Gala.