Anushka Sharma Gushes Over Good Lighting In Latest Pictures; Fans Call Her 'queen'

Anushka Sharma's unfiltered candid glimpses, with sunshine beautifully striking her face, are a sight to behold. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor always sends fans gushing over her natural shots, which interestingly have the perfect amount of lighting to make her look splendid. Anushka recently dropped a trail of her pictures as she called herself a big fan of 'good light'.

Sharma could be seen clad in a white top layered with a green cardigan as the sunrays gently caressed her face. The post left netizens awestruck by the actor, as the dropped comments like 'my favourite queen', 'beautiful' among others. Even actor Aditi Rao Hydari was bowled over by Sharma's post.

Anushka Sharma gushes over good lighting in latest Instagram pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 13, the Zero actor dropped a few glimpses from her photoshoot, where she could be seen making the most of the golden hour as she stuck poses in her balcony and on her sofa. Anushka sported an all-natural look, accessorising her casual outfit with big hoop earrings. In the caption, she mentioned “Main good light ki deewani hoon." Take a look.

Showering love and adulation on her post, fans wrote," Love you mam", "queen", "wow", "my god" among other things. Even Hey Sinamika actor reacted to Sharma's pictures with a heart-eye emoticon, while well-known celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini also dropped love-filled emoticons.

Continuing the trail of Anushka's gorgeous glimpses on social media is this picture of the actor relishing her coffee time amid the bounty of nature. Uploading a picture of her clad in an adorable black and white dress, Sharma wrote,"#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow."

More on Anushka Sharma's work front

Sharma will be seen in the upcoming sports biographical film, Chakda Xpress, based on veteran cricketer and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's life. She recently gave fans a glimpse of the intense training that she's undergoing to fall in the footsteps of Jhulan Goswami. Dropping a BTS video, she wrote," Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days."

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA