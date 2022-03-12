Anushka Sharma Hails Jhulan Goswami For Becoming Highest Wicket-taker In Women WC History

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma extended congratulations to veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami as the cricketer added another feather to her crowded cap on Saturday, March 12. In her prolific 22-year-old career, Goswami surpassed yet another milestone by becoming the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup history. The fast bowler achieved the title after she dismissed Anisa Mohammad in the 36th over of the innings with West Indies.

The veteran cricketer surpassed late Lyn Fullston by collecting a whopping 40 scalps in her kitty. The late Australian cricketer took 39 wickets in her six-year career spanning from 1982 to 1988. Goswami now thus lead the charts. Celebrating the same, actor Anushka Sharma, who will soon essay the role of Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming sports biographical film, Chakda Xpress, took to Instagram to laud the Indian cricketer.

'Congratulations Champion': Anushka Sharma

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star shared a monochromatic photo of the Indian veteran and congratulated Goswami on breaking yet another record. While sharing the photo she wrote, "Jhulan Goswami becomes highest Wicket-taker in Women's World cup history". Take a look at it below:

This comes just two days after the Women's cricket teams' veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami equalled former Australia's Lyn Fullston's tally of 39 scalps to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup. As soon as the record was levelled, Anushka heaped praises for Goswami stating, "Congratulations Jhulan Goswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC Women's World Cup history." Check out the post here:

Anushka Sharma has begun prepping for her upcoming sports biographical film in full swing. On Friday, March 11, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the intense training that she's undergoing to fall in the footsteps of Jhulan Goswami. Going by the post, it appears that Anushka Sharma isn't only learning the cricketer's bowling stance, but also sharpening her batting skills.

While sharing the clip, the actor shared that she is counting days for her training to get over, so that she can begin with the shooting of the film. She wrote, "Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days."

