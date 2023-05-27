Anushka Sharma Takes Over Cannes 2023 In Stunning Outfits, Virat Kohli Reacts

Anushka Sharma made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 26. The Pari actress walked the coveted Plais staircase in an Ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown. Pictures from the red carpet gained the attention of her husband Virat Kohli on social media. The actress has now shared new pictures of herself in a second look from the film festival.

After making her debut on the red carpet, Anushka Sharma changed into a Prada outfit. For her second look, Anushka wore black, shimmered trousers teamed with a baby pink tube top with a unique cape. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings, rings and a black clutch.

Anushka Sharma attends the Lo'real party in French Riveria after making Cannes red carpet debut (Source:@anushkasharma/Instagram)

Virat Kohli is all hearts for Anushka Sharma's look at Cannes 2023

While Anushka Sharma garnered praise for her debut on the red carpet from her fans and followers, a comment by Virat Kohli caught the eye of netizens. As soon as the actress posted her first photos from the French Riveria, her husband Virat Kohli dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Apart from Virat Kohli, several celebrities from the industry like Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan, and Preity Zinta also showered the actress with compliments on social media.

Anushka Sharma at Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma attended the coveted Cannes Film Festival for the first time. The actress walked the red carpet for Lo’real, a brand she is the ambassador for. Anushka attended the film festival for the premiere of the movie The Old Oak.

Anushka Sharma’s Cannes film festival attendance is not just for a film screening and red carpet posing. The actress is also reported to be at the festival to honour women in cinema alongside Titanic fame Kate Winslet. Much before, Anushka actually walked the red carpet, the French Ambassador to India confirmed the news of her Cannes debut when she and her husband Virat Kohli went to meet him.

India Shines at Cannes 2023

With Anushka Sharma’s debut on the Cannes red carpet, India continues to shine at the 76th edition of the film festival. Four Indian movies made it to the screening at the prestigious film festival this year. Besides the movies, several Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mrunal Thakur walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet.