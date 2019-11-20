Anushka Sharma: Instances Where The Actor Can Be Seen Slaying In A Gown

Anushka Sharma is known for a number of films like Sultan and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The actor made her debut with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The actor is followed for her fashion sense. Here is a look at the instances where Anushka Sharma slayed in a gown.

Anushka Shama slays in different gowns:

1. Here, Anushka Sharma can be seen slaying in a sheer white gown. The gown is of a unique pattern and has a thigh-high slit. The gown has an off-shoulder neck and full sleeves. She can be seen wearing pencil heels with the gown. Her make-up has been kept minimum to suit the look.

2. Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a black gown in this picture. The gown that the actor is wearing has a different kind of sleeve pattern. She can be seen with diamond earrings with neatly put up hair. She can also be seen wearing nude lipstick with smoky eyes.

3. Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a properly fit gown in this picture. She can be seen wearing a gown which is a combination of black, pink, blue, and green colours. The gown has a thigh-high slit and one shoulder off. She can be seen wearing pencil heels with a transparent strap in this picture. She can be seen wearing a nude lip colour and shimmery eye shadow with the look.

4. Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a grey gown which has heavy work done on it. The gown has a collar and full sleeves. She can be seen wearing heavy rhombus-shaped earrings with the look. Her hair has been neatly put up in a ponytail.

5. Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a brown gown in this picture. She is wearing a sleeveless gown which is full of sequins. Her hair has been left open with a middle partition to match the look.

