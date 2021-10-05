Anushka Sharma Is The Happiest When Its 'pack Up', Here's The Proof

After a long haul of three months, actor Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai with daughter Vamika after accompanying his husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in Dubai for tournaments. As the actor is back in the city, she has started shooting for her brand endorsements.

On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video expressing her happiness after the director says pack up. Sharing the video, she wrote," Did anyone say pack up?[sic]." In the video, the actor dressed in black attire quietly sneaks out of the curtain and laughs with joy when she hears pack up.

Recently, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor had dropped a quirky picture of herself from the shooting. In the photo, she made a duck face while posing for the camera. Dressed in a floral strappy dress which she has accessorised with layered chains, Anushka shared the picture with a joker emoji.

Anushka supports her husband Virat Kohli's decision

Earlier, Anushka had reacted after her husband Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE. The actor had taken to her Instagram stories to express his support for his decision. She shared the Instagram post by Virat and dropped only a red heart emoji along with the post.

Kohli had released an official statement on his social media handle announcing the reason behind stepping down as the captain. The cricketer said that he also spoke to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly, along with coach Ravi Shastri and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma before taking the decision.

Anushka Sharma on the work front

For quite some time, Anushka has been away from the silver screen. She was seen in movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sui Dhaaga, among other movies. Since her last movie, she has been in news for her two acclaimed projects — Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. Meanwhile, the actor-turned producer is currently working on her Clean Slate Filmz banner project Qala, which will mark the acting debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil.

