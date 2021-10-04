Virat Kohli's 'Sab Shanti Hai' Dig At PBKS Sends IPL 2021 Fans Into Frenzy; Watch

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday defeated the Punjab Kings and sealed their berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs. Virat Kohli-led squad beat the KL Rahul & Co by 6 wickets to become the third team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Following the victory, a video was shared by RCB on its Twitter handle in which Virat Kohli was seen saying “Bohot shanti hai aaj (It’s very peaceful today)”.

RCB v PBKS, Dressing Room Chat: Game Day



A win that sealed our playoffs berth, courtesy some consistent performances over the last 3 matches. Here’s what happened in the dressing room and the team hotel after the win!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/Ml4K7T3qNt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 4, 2021

After RCB shared the video, fans were quick to outline an old tweet by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in which a “dejected" RCB dugout and captioned it by reciting a song from 2002’s Bollywood movie Raaz. “Yahan pe sab shanti shanti hai, (Everything here is really quiet)."

Fans in split after Virat Kohli takes a dig at Punjab Kings

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Playoffs

RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first against PBKS. RCB posted 164 runs on the board, courtesy of some contributions from Virat Kohli (25 runs), Devdutt Padikkal (40 runs), Glenn Maxwell (57 runs), and AB de Villiers (23 runs). Moises Henriques and Mohammed Shami were the only two Punjab bowlers who picked wickets in the game. Both pacers picked three wickets each in 4 overs. Henriques bowled an amazing spell, leaking just 12 runs in 4 overs.

When Punjab Kings came to bat, openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal forged a 91-run partnership together before the former was dismissed for 39 off 35 balls. Agarwal smashed 57 off 42 balls before he was removed by Chahal. The Indian leg-spinner then dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Sarfaraz Khan for 3 and 0 runs respectively. RCB managed to restrict Punjab for 158/6 in 20 overs, winning the match by 6 runs.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB has now become the third team in the ongoing edition of IPL 2021 to qualify for the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals were the first two teams to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Apart from Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the fourth spot is still not confirmed. However, the top contender for the fourth spot is the Kolkata Knight Riders who defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter)