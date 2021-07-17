Anushka Sharma Obliges 'fan' Virat Kohli While 'casually Prancing' In The Streets Of UK

Actor Anushka Sharma who is currently exploring the UK with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli shared a hilarious social media post featuring her 'fan' husband on Saturday, July 17. Her recent pictures showed a glimpse from their walk around the streets of the UK where they are surrounded by beautiful cottages.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the photos, revealing in the caption, "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! Photo taken by another fan - @cloverwootton". The new mom can be seen sporting an olive green sweater with baggy denim and paired the look with classic white sneakers.

As Anushka in her pictures can be seen prancing in the streets, Virat was captured with his back towards the camera. In another photo, Virat can be seen smiling as Anushka bursts into laughter in the pictures clicked by what she claimed another 'fan' in her post, Clover Wootton.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans bombarded the comments section and were left in splits. They showered laughing emoticons and adorable messages for Bollywood's most admired duo. A fan wrote, "Amazingggg." Another wrote, "Cutieeeessss.". Even Anaita Shroff Adjania commented and wrote, "Such a cute fan I say!".

The couple has been spending time in the UK since June with their daughter. Virat had gone with Team India for the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand. The team is still in the UK as their next tournament is also scheduled to start on August 4. Other than Virat-Anushka, Bollywood's rumoured couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were also seen spending time as the latter prepares for the upcoming series.

More about the industry's most celebrated couple

Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli have swooned the fans with their camaraderie and chemistry and have become the epitome of all things love. The duo met on the sets of a commercial shoot and dated for four years before settling down. Later, they got married in a fairytale wedding attended by close family and friends in December 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, they threw lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier this year on January 11, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. They even celebrated Vamika's 6 month birthday, pictures of which were posted on their social media. The duo had announced Anushka's pregnancy in August last year.

On the work front, Anushka turned producer as she produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing another movie Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut along with actor Tripti Dimri in lead roles. The actor was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

