Anushka Sharma Pens Heartfelt Tribute For Jhulan Goswami; 'An Inspiration, A Role Model'

Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami recently played the last cricket match of her career at Lord's ODI against England. The cricketer received a guard of honour from the team England while the audience gave her a standing ovation. As Goswami played her last match, Anushka Sharma, who will soon step into the former's shoes in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress, penned a heartfelt tribute.

Ahead of the match, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of Goswami in the blue jersey. Sharing the pictures, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star hailed Goswami and called her: "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend."

She added, "Your name will be etched in history forever." Anushka also thanked the former cricketer for changing the Indian Women's Cricket and wrote, "Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket."

This is not the first time Sharma has hailed the sportsperson and her journey. Since Sharma announced the movie, she has mentioned how Goswami's story deserves to be told, asserting that it will inspire many. Announcing the film, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field."

Goswami has made the entire country proud with her extraordinary performance in women's cricket. She has represented India in 203 ODIs and has taken a total of 253 wickets. The sportsperson has played 12 test matches and has a score of 44 wickets. She has also taken 56 wickets in 68 T20 matches.

More about Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress is the upcoming sports drama that will follow the story of former Indian Women's Cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. It will bring Goswami's struggle-filled life from Chakdaha, West Bengal, to international cricket. Anushka Sharma has been prepping for the movie for a long time and also underwent rigorous sports training. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the movie will be distributed by Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma