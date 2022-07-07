Anushka Sharma Pens Note For Alia Bhatt On Her Debut Production 'Darlings': 'This Looks..'

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has several films in the pipeline. The actor has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming and most awaited film Brahmastra. While she is currently filming her debut Hollywood film Heart OF Stone, Alia recently gave a glimpse of her maiden production Darlings.

The actor, who is not only leading the film but is also bankrolling it, recently unveiled the first-ever teaser of the upcoming film which hinted at a spine-chilling story. Anushka Sharma, who has also tried her hands at producing films and web series, recently sent her best wishes to Alia and also reviewed the film's teaser.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared Darlings teaser, which features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Sharing the teaser, Anushka Sharma lauded the film's cast and wrote, "This looks" and added a series of fire emojis. She further congratulated Alia Bhatt on her maiden production and wrote, "Congratulations @aliaabhattt on your first film as a producer."

Darling's teaser

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle earlier this week to unveil the much-awaited teaser of her upcoming film Darlings. The teaser began with Alia Bhatt narrating a popular story of a scorpion and a frog. While she narrates the story in the background, the visuals give a hint of how her character is in a relationship with a simple man played by Vijay Varma and how things get messed up with the entry of Roshan Mathew. The teaser further gives a glimpse of a quirky and mysterious mother-daughter relationship between Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah as they talk about a murder they had attempted in a dream. Take a look at the film's latest teaser.

What's on Alia Bhatt's work front?

Alia Bhatt has a long list of projects in her kitty. While the actor is currently gearing up for the release of her maiden production Darlings, she also has Brahmastra lined up in her kitty. The movie will mark her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from these, Alia Bhatt will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Chakda Xpress.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@aliaabhatt