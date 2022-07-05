'Darlings' Teaser Out: Alia Bhatt-starrer Guarantees A Spine-chilling Experience; Watch

Alia Bhatt, along with her production house, recently announced that her upcoming film Darlings will debut on the streaming platform Netflix. While the actor will also be donning the producer’s hat for the film, she recently dropped the teaser of the movie leaving fans in utter shock with her thrilling performance. Take a look at the Darlings teaser ahead.

Watch Darlings Teaser

Alia Bhatt recently took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the Darlings teaser that begins with the actor narrating a popular story of a scorpion and a frog. On the other hand, the visuals gave hints of how her character is in a relationship with Vijay Varma’s character and how things got rough between the two when Roshan Mathew’s character enters the picture. The teaser further gives glimpses of the quirky yet mysterious mother-daughter relationship between Alia and Shefali Shah’s characters. In the caption, she stated, “It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix” (sic)

Watch the intriguing teaser ahead-

More about Darlings

Darlings will mark Alia Bhatt's maiden production as she is jointly bankrolling the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions with Red Chillies Entertainment. The makers of the film began its shoot on July 3, 2021. Sharing some monochrome pictures from the film's set, Alia Bhatt wrote, "day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care." "P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)," the actor added.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt