Anushka Sharma Proves She Is A Bigger Football Fan Than Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted together at the prestigious The Football Association Challenge (FA) Cup final held at Wembley Stadium in London. The couple's presence at the event has created quite a buzz, with several unseen photos of them circulating on social media platforms.

Additionally, a video surfaced where Anushka and Virat shared their experience and thoughts while enjoying the thrilling football match. Their appearance and interaction have garnered significant attention from fans and media alike. Opening up about her experience, Anushka said that it's been "crazy and amazing".

She also shared that the kind of passion viewers see in a football game is unparalleled. She said, "Ya, it's been great. It's been crazy, it's been amazing. The kind of passion that you get to see in a football game is just unparalleled. So, yeah enjoying ourselves."

When the interviewer asked if this is the first time she is watching a football game, the actress replied that this is her first time watching Manchester City playing on the field. However, she has been to one other game before. "Virat says that I've bragging rights so I have been to El Clasico (a game between Real Madrid and Barcelona). So like, I really like seeing big games," she added. To this, the cricketer jokingly replied that it hurts him. Take a look at the video here.

Manchester City gifted their Jerseys to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and they talking about Manchester City & football.



Video of the day. pic.twitter.com/BEIZtmhLvc — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 5, 2023

During their attendance at the FA Cup final, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were presented with jerseys by an interviewer from Manchester City, personalized with their names on them. Moreover, fans of Anushka and Virat shared a series of unseen photos capturing moments of their own fun and enjoyment.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for a selfie at FA Cup Final | (Image: Twitter)

​ Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli pose with their fans | (​ Image: Twitter)

(​ Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli pose with Manchester United jerseys | Image: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli cheer for Manchester City in FA Cup Final

(Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at FA Cup Final | Image: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli along with Shubman Gill attended the final FA Cup match between Manchester City and Manchester United. The trio was seen cheering for Man City. For those unaware, the couple is the brand ambassador of the athleisure brand PUMA.

They were invited by the brand to watch the match live. The actress wore a white T-shirt teamed with black pants and a matching half jacket. On the other hand, Virat donned a black T-shirt paired with matching pants and a brown jacket.