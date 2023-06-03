Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Enjoy Thrilling FA Cup Final In London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in London. After the actress marked her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival, she returned to London to join her cricketer-husband, who is currently preparing for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final. The couple was spotted at the FA Cup Final at the Wembley Stadium.

They were accompanied by cricketer Shubman Gill. Several photos from their outing has been doing the rounds on social media. In the photo, Anushka sported a white T-shirt paired with black pants and a black half jacket. Virat, on the other hand, sported a black T-shirt teamed with a brown jacket and black jeans. Shubman too opted for a casual avatar. He wore a beige sweatshirt paired with pants. Take a look at the photos below.

(Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill at FA Cup Final | Image: Twitter)

(Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for a selfie | Image: Twitter)

(Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill attend FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London | Image: Twitter)

For the unversed, both Virat and Anushka are the brand ambassadors of an athleisure brand. They were invited by the brand to the match to witness the intense clash between Manchester City and Manchester United. The trio of Indian stars was seen indulging in a conversation. They were also engrossed in the live contest, which City won.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's coffee date in London

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out for a coffee date in London. They were snapped at the L'ETO cafe. The actress sported a beige coat and pants. Virat, on the other hand, opted for a casual denim jacket paired with black pants.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's fairytale romance

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are smiling in this photo | Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met each other on an ad shoot in 2013. A year later, the couple started dating each other. After being in a relationship for several years, they tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. In 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, baby girl named Vamika.