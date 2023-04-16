Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Virat Kohli's Dismissal During RCB Match Goes Viral

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli knocked a half-century during his match against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 2023. His wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attended the match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru and celebrated the special moment with great enthusiasm. However, her happy moment was short-lived as the cricketer returned back to the dugout in the next ball.

The batsman tried to play an aerial shot against DC bowler Lalit Yadav but Yash Dhull, who was fielding near the boundary line took his catch. Virat's dismissal soon after completing his half-century left everyone including Anushka shocked. Now, a video showcasing the actress's disappointment after Virat's wicket is doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at the tweet below:

Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's half-century with a flying kiss

Anushka Sharma turned the loudest cheerleader for her husband Virat Kohli during his fourth IPL match. The actress attended the match to shower love and support on the cricketer. When the former Indian cricket team captain scored a half-century, she stood up in the stands and clapped with joy. She hooted and gave a flying kiss during Virat's celebration. The moment won their fans' hearts which made them trend on Twitter. Take a look at the tweets below:

Bhabhi ji cheering for the Virat Kohli, Who caught two catches back to back 🤩🤩#ViratKohli #RCBvsDC #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/F0b36TV6hR — Nitin yadav (@Nitinyada7) April 15, 2023

The cricketer's amazing knock led his team to score a win against Delhi Capitals. After their victory, the couple had a 'drinking session'. The actress shared a selfie wherein they can be seen drinking sparkling water. Anushka looked pretty in a black T-shirt paired and a golden pendant. On the other hand, Virat wore a blue T-shirt. Captioning the photo on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Post match drinks sesh (session) - sparkling water. We party hard (ly)." Check out the photo below:

On the professional front, Anushka is gearing up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami. The shooting of the film has been completed.