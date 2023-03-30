Anushka Sharma Reveals Who She Would Call At 3 Am; Can You Guess?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently made an appearance at the Indian Sports Honours awards. During an interaction on the red carpet, the couple shared that they sleep early. Revealing the reason behind it, they said that they don't have any interest in staying up till 3 am.

When asked whether they have a "3 am friend" in their lives, Anushka said that if either of them is awake at 3 am, then they end up calling each other. Though, she shared that they don't want to be awake at that time. She further stated that they sleep very early and thus, they "have no interest in being awake at 3 am."

Anushka Sharma on not attending late-night parties

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stay away from late-night parties and soirées. Their holistic lifestyle makes headlines every now and then. Reacting to it, the actress said that their lifestyle is not an excuse to stay away from late-night parties, it's their reality. "It's not an excuse, it's the reality that when you have a child then you can't be social. We are happy actually because both of us are not very social. We like normal stuff, spending time at home."

"We don't even get to spend that much time with each other. So, when we get that time we want to spend it like family. So, now it is more pronounced," she added.