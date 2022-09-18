Anushka Sharma Shares 'missing Hubby Too Much' Post As Virat Kohli Leaves For Match

Anushka Sharma had been enjoying a fun getaway with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika in the UK. As the cricketer recently left to play his next match against Australia, Anushka posted a loved-up picture of them together while stating how much she is missing him. Meanwhile, she is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Chakda Xpress as Virat Kohli is set for the T20I series against Australia.

Anushka Sharma misses Virat Kohli as latter leaves to play series against Australia

Anushka Sharma recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a brief heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli in which she mentioned how much she was missing him. While sharing a picture of them together, she mentioned how the world seemed brighter, exciting, more fun and much better in places with him and added how much she was missing her husband.

The caption read, “The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post” (sic)

Earlier, After playing in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai, Virat Kohli was enjoying a vacation with Anushka Sharma and their baby Vamika in the UK while sharing blissful pictures of them on social media. take a look at their fun-filled pictures-

On the work front, Anushka Sharma announced the upcoming sports drama biopic Chakda Xpress earlier this year. Sharing a short clip to announce the film, Anushka Sharma stated how she is excited to play Goswami's role in the film and added that the audience must come to know about the story of the former cricketer, who defied all odds to pursue her dream.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma