Anushka Sharma Is Unrecognisable As Jhulan Goswami In 'Chakda Xpress' Clip; Kohli Reacts

Anushka Sharma is all set to step into the shoes of former Indian Women's Cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The movie will bring Goswami's struggle-filled life to the big screens. While Anushka Sharma has been prepping for the movie for a long time now, Netflix India recently gave a glimpse of the making of Chakda Xpress featuring Anushka Sharma as Goswami.

Netflix India recently dropped the first ever BTS clip that showed the making of Chakda Xpress and Anushka Sharma's first look as Jhulan Goswami. The clip begins with a glimpse of Anushka reading the film's script and then showcases "Goswami" written on the Indian cricket team's jersey.

The clip then reveals Anushka's first look as Jhulan Goswami in which she dons the Indian Cricket team uniform. She has seemingly nailed the look as she sports short hair look and wears a pair of glasses. The film's director Prosit Roy then shares what he and his team are trying to bring to the big screens.

The director said, "Chakda Xpress is Jhulan Goswami." He further adds, "It is about Jhulan's journey from small-town Chakda, all the way to the World Cup finals. We are trying to capture the raw energy of Jhulan and we are trying to be as honest as possible with the story."

The clip also features Jhulan Goswami interacting with the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star during the latter's prep for the film. Sharing the video, Netflix India wrote, "Here's a glimpse into the Chakda 'Xpress journey with our earnest director @prositroy." Anushka Sharma's cricketer husband, Virat Kohli also reacted to the video with a series of red heart emojis. Jhulan Goswami also sent her love to Anushka and the film's makers.

More about Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma and Netflix announced the upcoming sports drama biopic earlier this year. Sharing a short clip to announce the film, Anushka Sharma penned how she is excited to play Goswami's role in the film. She also mentioned that the audience must come to know about the story of the former cricketer, who defied all odds to pursue her dream.

