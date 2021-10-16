Anushka Sharma Shares Pic Of 'love In The Time Of Bubble Life' With Virat Kohli; See Here

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a few glimpses into her marriage to the cricketer, Virat Kohli during quarantine. The actor showed her fans and followers how quarantine has kept them apart as she uploaded a series of pictures of her husband. Scroll to see how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli deal with quarantine.

Anushka shared four pictures of Virat Kohli, in which the two can be seen following quarantine regulations. The pictures included two images in which Virat can be seen in the balcony of another room, while another image sees him waving at Anushka from the garden below her room. Sharma seemed confused about what to caption the collection of images and told her fans and followers about the same. The PK actor wrote, "Couldn’t choose between these two captions" as she penned them both down. The options were, "Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life".

Fans and friends of the duo quickly headed to the comments section of the picture to pen down their thoughts. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Kya, yaar" and added laughing and heart-eyed emoticons, while fashion designed Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Awee". Tennis player Sania Mirza seemed to related to the actor and wrote, "I feel ya".

Anushka Sharma posted a 'posed sunset photo' with her husband on the occasion of Valentines Day earlier this year. She mentioned that she was 'not too big on this day in particular', but used the opportunity to share a sweet picture with her husband. The picture sees the duo posing against a beautiful orange sky at the beach, as the sun sets in between them. Anushka wrote in the caption, "My valentine every day forever and beyond."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram is full of pictures of her and Virat and fans love the happy couple. However, the picture from the actor's Instagram that garnered love most recently was of her and the couple's daughter Vamika, whom the duo have kept away from the public eye. The actor ensured not to reveal her child's face in the heartwarming photo as she wrote, "Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami."

(Image: Instagram/@viratkohli)