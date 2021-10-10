Anushka Sharma In No Mood To Put In Extra Hours At Work, Paints 'pack Up' On Wall

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is back to her shooting routine in Mumbai. However, the actor is in no mood to put in extra effort in filming schedules. Anushka had earlier revealed she is a fan of pack-ups. But this time, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor proved the same in writing.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma recently shared some photos of her painting on the walls of sets along with her team. The actor was seen painting smileys, hearts, leaves, and eyes in different colours. Amidst the drawing session, one of her team members also wrote, "pack up". Sharing three photos, Anushka wrote, "When you want to ensure that no one changes their mind regarding packup".

Anushka Sharma shows how she reacts to "pack up"

Earlier this week, Anushka Sharma shared a quirky video of her from the sets of her brand endorsement projects. In the video, Anushka wore a black outfit and came out from a white curtain. She gave a creepy smile while turning her face towards the camera. Sharing the video, the NH10 actor wrote, "Did anyone say pack up?". The video left several celebrities in splits. Ranveer Singh commented "Hhahaahahahahahahahahaha" on the video, while Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around".

Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai after spending almost three months in the UK with her husband, Virat Kohli, and daughter, Vamika. Virat Kohli was playing with the Indian Cricket Team during their stay. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli explored the English countryside, some restaurants and also had some picnics with their daughter in the UK. The two often shared glimpses of their stay via Instagram. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January this year.

On Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screen for quite some time. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. The actor had earlier starred in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, Dil Dhadakne Do, Pari, and more. The actor also turned producer for the Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbul. She is running her production company Clean Slate Filmz along with her brother. Her banner will soon release Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.

Image: PTI & Instagram/@anushkasharma