Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma is celebrating his birthday today, August 26. Wishing the birthday boy on his special day, the Pari actor dropped an adorable post on her social media space and netizens are already gushing over the same. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her brother who can be seen with little Vamika in his arms. Sharing the pic on her IG Stories, the Sultan actor wrote, "Love you", adding a red heart emoji.

Vamika Sharma Kohli, daughter of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, is adored by her loved ones. However, she holds a special place in her mamu, Karnesh Ssharma's heart, and the picture shared by the PK actor speaks for itself.

Anushka Sharma steps away from Clean Slate Filmz

In 2013, Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma co-founded the production company Clean Slate Filmz, marking their business partnership together. Under their own name, the two produced numerous online series and movies. Anushka Sharma announced her exit from the company earlier this year, stating that her brother would take over all future operations.

Releasing a statement, the PK actor mentioned how she and her brother were "novices" when they began their journey with Clean Slate Filmz.

"Today when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today," she noted.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama flick, Chakda Xpress, which is being produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma. In the forthcoming film, the Sanju actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket skipper Jhulan Goswami. It marks the comeback of Anushka Sharma on the silver screens after a long hiatus of four years.

(Image: @kans26/Instagram)