Anushka Sharma To Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebs Wish Pankaj Tripathi On 45th Birthday

Quick links:
IMAGE: ANUSHKA SHARMA AND KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM AND PANKAJ TRIPATHI'S TWITTER
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi rang into his 45th birthday today, on September 5, 2021. The actor is known for his versatile acting in films and web series. He recently won lauds for his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur 2. As warm wishes are pouring on the Gunjan Saxena actor since midnight, here is how Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and others wished the actor on turning a year older.
Anushka Sharma never misses wishing her film industry colleagues on their special days. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a photo and penned a warm birthday wish for Pankaj Tripathi. The actor wrote, "Happy birthday Pankaj! Wishing you love and light always" in the story.
Kriti Sanon has worked with Pankaj Tripathi in three films. The two were first seen in a unique father-daughter duo in Bareilly Ki Barfi. They reunited for the latest Netflix film Mimi in which Pankaj played a friend of Kriti Sanon's character. The two will also be seen in the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar. To wish Pankaj Tripathi on his birthday, Kriti Sanon took to her IG stories and shared some photos with the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor. In the story, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Pankaj Sir! Hattrick done!! Bachchan Pandey- our next! Uske Baad wali dhoonde sir?"
Pankaj Tripathi's Fukrey co-actor Pulkit Samrat also wished him via Instagram. Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Pandit Ji in the film series. Pulkit Samrat shared a group photo of the film's cast and wished Tripathi on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday Pandit Ji." The photo also had Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh.
Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi have worked together in Mirzapur Season 1 and the 2018 horror-comedy film Stree. Abhishek Banerjee shared a selfie with Tripathi from a flight journey. He wished Pankaj Tripathi and wrote, "Happy birthday Pankaj Tripathi Bhai, Kaleen Bhai, Rudra Bhaiya," in the story.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.