Anushka Sharma To Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebs Wish Pankaj Tripathi On 45th Birthday

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi rang into his 45th birthday today, on September 5, 2021. The actor is known for his versatile acting in films and web series. He recently won lauds for his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur 2. As warm wishes are pouring on the Gunjan Saxena actor since midnight, here is how Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and others wished the actor on turning a year older.

Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for Pankaj Tripathi

Anushka Sharma never misses wishing her film industry colleagues on their special days. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a photo and penned a warm birthday wish for Pankaj Tripathi. The actor wrote, "Happy birthday Pankaj! Wishing you love and light always" in the story.

Kriti Sanon asks Pankaj Tripathi to find another film to work together on his birthday

Kriti Sanon has worked with Pankaj Tripathi in three films. The two were first seen in a unique father-daughter duo in Bareilly Ki Barfi. They reunited for the latest Netflix film Mimi in which Pankaj played a friend of Kriti Sanon's character. The two will also be seen in the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar. To wish Pankaj Tripathi on his birthday, Kriti Sanon took to her IG stories and shared some photos with the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor. In the story, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Pankaj Sir! Hattrick done!! Bachchan Pandey- our next! Uske Baad wali dhoonde sir?"

Pulkit Samrat wishes 'Pandit Ji' from Fukrey

Pankaj Tripathi's Fukrey co-actor Pulkit Samrat also wished him via Instagram. Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Pandit Ji in the film series. Pulkit Samrat shared a group photo of the film's cast and wished Tripathi on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday Pandit Ji." The photo also had Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh.

Abhishek Banerjee shares a flight selfie on Pankaj Tripathi's birthday

Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi have worked together in Mirzapur Season 1 and the 2018 horror-comedy film Stree. Abhishek Banerjee shared a selfie with Tripathi from a flight journey. He wished Pankaj Tripathi and wrote, "Happy birthday Pankaj Tripathi Bhai, Kaleen Bhai, Rudra Bhaiya," in the story.

IMAGE: ANUSHKA SHARMA AND KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM AND PANKAJ TRIPATHI'S TWITTER