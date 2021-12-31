Anushka Sharma To Return To Big Screens & OTT After Long Sabbatical? Here's What We Know

Actor Anushka Sharma is often seen making headlines through her social media posts that range from pictures with her husband, Virat Kohli to announcing the birth of their daughter and her production ventures. Some might have forgotten that the last time Anushka featured in a film was three years ago.

While there have been several speculations about the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star returning to big screens, none of the reports have been proven true. However, this is all set to change as Anushka prepares be a part of numerous projects this coming year. As per various media reports, the Phillauri actor could star in three films in 2022.

Will Anushka Sharma make a comeback with three films in 2022?

Anushka Sharma, as per a report on Pinkvilla, is likely to star in one theatrical film and two Over-the-Top films this year. The films are being tipped to be 'big' projects.

One of the projects, in particular, stands out from the three as it is being considered as one of the 'biggest films' to be released on the digital medium. The announcements are likely to take place as Anushka ushers in the New Year, 2022, the report added.

Anushka Sharma's sabbatical from Bollywood since 2018

Anushka was last seen portraying a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy in Zero, which had released in December 2018. Since then, the actor has only been involved in her production ventures.

She first produced the popular but controversial OTT series, Paatal Lok. She also backed a web film, Bulbbul. Both were released on OTT platforms in 2020.

Anushka was seen in a cameo in the film Angrezi Medium, which was her last appearance on the big screens, in 2020. She, however, has been seen in multiple advertisements during this time, and one in particular, where she collaborated with Virat Kohli had made headlines.

The 33-year-old became a talking point recently following her appearance in the stands during the first Test match between India and South Africa in South Africa. It also became a talking point as their daughter, Vamika, attended her first match. As India won the match, Captain Virat addressed the duo during celebrations.