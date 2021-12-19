Anushka Sharma Thanks Paps & Fans For Not Posting Vamika's Pics, Says 'It Was Kind Of You'

Anushka Sharma headed to her Instagram account on Sunday and penned down a note of gratitude to the paparazzi for not publishing pictures of her and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika. She mentioned it was 'kind' of paparazzi and 'most of' the media fraternity for not carrying the images of her daughter and also had a message for the outlets that did publish her images. She told those publications that carried her daughter's images and video that she and Virat hope they will support their wishes going forward.

Anushka Sharma thanks paparazzi and media fraternity for not carrying images of Vamika

Ever since Vamika was welcomed into the world by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the duo has wished to keep her away from the spotlight. Although they share images of her online, they have never revealed her face to the public. A recent video made the rounds and saw Virat stepping down from a bus and requesting paparazzi not to click pictures of his wife, Anushka, who was holding their daughter. In her note, the Bollywood actor mentioned that she and Virat would like to give Vamika the chance to 'live her life freely away from media and social media' and asked others to 'practice restraint' with regard to the matter at hand. Thanking fan clubs and netizens who chose not to post pictures of the child, she wrote, "It was kind and highly mature of you."

In relation to this incident, Anushka Sharma thanked the paparazzi for respecting their wishes. She wrote -

"We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/videos will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli