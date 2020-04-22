Anushka Sharma Tries 'Guess The Gibberish' On Instagram; Did She Pass Or Fail? Watch

Anushka Sharma on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to try out the new viral filter/augmented reality challenge 'Guess the Gibberish'. The game is to guess a name or phrase from a string of nonsensical words that the filter throws at you.

Anushka Sharma's filter said, "Stir Range Earth Inks". The actor in the video is seen repeating the phrase twice and finally gets it to "Strange Things" whereas the right answer was: "Stranger Things". Calling herself, "Bewakoof Ladki", Anushka Sharma's final expression was too cute and adorable. It looks like she was seeing someone (probably Virat Kohli) sitting in front of her after goofing that answer up!

What is Guess the Gibberish filter on Instagram?

The basic purpose of the Gibberish filter is to have fun and also to check on how fast your mind works to decode the gibberish phrase.

For example, when you start the Gibberish filter, it shows a gibberish phrase like "he'll lawn mosque". You would be given 10 seconds to decode the actual phrase, which in this case is "Elon Musk".

The filter currently has 200 phrases. Take a look at the snip of a video which was uploaded by the creator of the Instagram filter, Christopher Gu, on his Instagram story.

How to get the Guess the Gibberish filter on Instagram?

The Guess the Gibberish filter was recently launched and for it to work on your Instagram app, you need to ensure that the app is updated to the latest version. The filter works the same way as the earlier viral Instagram filters like “Which Disney character are you?”. However, this Instagram filter will actually make you use your brain. After updating your Instagram app to the latest version, go to search by tapping the magnifying glass symbol. Find the Instagram handle called gu_christopher. Check his bio to get the Instagram filter or you can even go to his story to get a demo of the filter before tapping on "Try it". You can also swipe to see the filters he has used and the first one to show will be the Gibberish filter as it was launched a day ago. You can even save the Gibberish filter to your camera to use it for your further uses, after saving it once, you can directly use it from your 'Stories' section. Go to the story section on your Instagram app and tap on 'Try it', there you will have all the filters that are available for your use.

