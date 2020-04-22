'Need Of The Hour': Anushka Sharma Hails Centre's Ordinance For Healthcare Workers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance, making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine.

The ordinance will protect the whole healthcare fraternity, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers, an official release said.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "This is great news and the need of the hour"

Amid rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, the IMA had called for a nation-wide 'White Alert', asking doctors and hospitals across the country to light candles on Wednesday as a protest against such attacks. However, earlier in the day, the association called off the protest after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit shah.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also been demanding a Central law to deal with the crimes against healthcare professionals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there can be no compromise on the safety of healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and asserted that the ordinance approved by the Union cabinet shows the government's commitment in this regard.

He said the ordinance will ensure safety of our professionals. "There can be no compromise on their safety!," Modi tweeted, and added that the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 "manifested the government's commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline."

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

Ordinance for protection of healthcare workers

Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Union Cabinet had approved an ordinance to protect the health workers. Basically, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been amended to make an attack on health workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence. The investigation in such cases has to be completed within 30 days and the verdict will have to be delivered within one year. Assault on health workers will attract a penalty of Rs.50,000 to 2 lakh and a jail term of 3 months to 5 years.

