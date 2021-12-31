Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s wife-actor Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika turned cheerleaders for him during first India vs South Africa Test match. Virat, unfortunately, had scored just 18 runs before Marco Jansen took his wicket in the first delivery after the lunch break. However, the viral picture of the mother-daughter duo cheering for the cricketer has uplifted the mood of the fans.

Though the couple takes complete precautions in avoiding revealing the face of the little one and has requested the media for the same. However, a picture of the two from the stadium stands has been going viral where the face of the little one is hidden. Shortly after her birth, Anushka and Virat had sent the paparazzi hampers and requested them to refrain from taking unauthorised pictures of her.

In pictures shared online, Anushka sat in the stands with Vamika on her lap. The 11-month-old wore a white frock and her hair was tied into two pigtails. Most fan clubs hid the baby’s face with a heart emoji. Earlier this month, as Virat left for South Africa with Anushka and Vamika, he told the photographers, “Baby ka mat lena haan (Don’t click the baby’s pictures, okay)?” Anushka took to Instagram Stories later and thanked them for complying with the request.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” the statement, which appeared to be on behalf of her and Virat read.

Kohli, while speaking to bcci. tv, said the strength of the current Indian squad was on full display in the first Test match against South Africa, where his side put up an all-around performance to register India's first Test victory at the ground. Kohli further added that he and his players can't wait to play in the second Test match in Johannesburg.

"Test series in South Africa or in any place is not easy and Centurion is obviously the most difficult of them all. We ended up getting the result in four days and it is a testimony to the fact that we have become the side that we have become today and the strength of the squad was on full display in this Test match with the bat, with the ball and the field as well," Kohli said during his interview with the bcci.tv.



IMAGE: Instagram/ViratKohli